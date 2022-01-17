Arab Coalition intercepts three drones aimed at Saudi Arabia’s southern region

Three drones aimed at Saudi Arabia’s southern region were intercepted on Monday, an Arab Coalition spokesperson said.

Several explosive-laden drones were launched from Sanaa’s airport in Yemen, the Arab Coalition said in an earlier statement Monday, after the Iran-backed Houthi militia claimed to have attacked the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi police confirmed that two fires had broken out at ADNOC tankers and the new Abu Dhabi International Airport extension, and that a preliminary investigation suggested these were caused by drones.

It was not immediately clear whether the drone launch from Sanaa was related to the fires in Abu Dhabi.

The Houthis have launched regular attacks on Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom intervened in the Yemeni civil war as part of the Arab Coalition in 2015.

