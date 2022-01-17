Three dead, six injured in Abu Dhabi tanker fire; Iran-backed Houthis claim attack

Three people were killed and six injured in a fuel tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported.

One Pakistani and two Indian nationals were killed, and six others were wounded with injuries ranging from light to medium, according to WAM.

Advertisement

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said they launched an attack on the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An explosion involving three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and a fire in the construction site of the emirate’s new airport extension on Monday morning were potentially caused by drones, Abu Dhabi police said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

Read more: Iran-backed Houthis launch a number of explosive-laden drones from Sanaa: Coalition

The Houthis plan to announce details about a military operation in the UAE on Monday afternoon, according to a post from a Twitter account linked to the militia’s spokesperson Yahya Saree.

Both fires have been brought under control and air traffic was not affected, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

No significant damage was reported. A full investigation has been launched into the cause of the fires.

The UAE intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition. It scaled down its operations in 2019.

A UAE cargo ship, the Rwabee, was hijacked by Houthi forces on the night of January 1.

The ship was on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island, according to the Arab Coalition.

The Houthis claimed that the vessel was carrying military equipment.

Onboard were seven Indian sailors, an Ethiopian, and Indonesian, a Filipino, and a sailor from Myanmar.

With Reuters

Read more:

UAE calls for immediate release of ship hijacked by Houthis

Houthi piracy of ships off Yemen coast was planned by Iran's IRGC: Arab Coalition

US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade