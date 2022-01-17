Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attack on UAE

Saudi Arabia condemned on Monday Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi attack on the UAE which caused two fires, killed three people and injured six others.

“The Kingdom affirms its full stand with the brotherly United Arab Emirates in the face of everything that threatens its security and stability. The Kingdom also points out that this terrorist act, which is behind the evil forces of the Houthi terrorist militia, reaffirms the seriousness of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the World,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added: “The Kingdom stresses that it continues to confront all attempts and terrorist practices of the Houthi militia through its leadership of coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen.”

Earlier on Monday, Abu Dhabi police announced that a fire, that broke out this morning in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, was brought under control, according to state news agency WAM.

“The incident led to the deaths of one Pakistani and two Indians, while another six people sustained mild and moderate injuries, it added. Relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident,” police said.

Another fire minor fire broke out at the new construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which was contained without any casualties.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE”.

Abu Dhabi police said preliminary data indicated that two drones were suspected to be the cause of the two fires, and that investigations were ongoing.

