UAE foreign minister says Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi ‘will not go unpunished’

The UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis’ attack on Abu Dhabi civilian targets which killed three people and wounded six others and vowed that it “will not go unpunished.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: “The UAE reserves the right to respond to those terrorist attacks and sinister criminal escalation,” describing those attacks as a “heinous crime” committed by the Houthi militia in violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The ministry added: “This terrorist militia continues its crimes unchecked in an effort to spread terrorism and chaos in the region to achieve its illegal aims and objectives.”

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was rocked on Monday with a fire that broke out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others, police said.

There was also a “minor” fire that broke out in the area of the new construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport, which was quickly contained.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that small flying objects were detected, possibly drones, that fell in the two areas, which may have caused the explosion and fire,” police said, adding that investigations were still underway.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE”.

