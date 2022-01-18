After attack on Abu Dhabi, UAE tells UNSC Yemen’s Houthis spread terrorism in region

The UAE wrote a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday condemning Yemen’s Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi which killed three people and said the Iran-backed militia “spreads terrorism” in the region.

“The UAE strongly condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN.

Advertisement

“This illegal and alarming escalation is a further step in the Houthis’ efforts to spread terrorism and chaos in our region. It is another attempt by the Houthis, using the capabilities they have unlawfully acquired in defiance of UN sanctions, to threaten peace and security,” she added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was rocked on Monday when drone attacks led to a fire breaking out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others. There was also another fire that broke out in the area of the new construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE.”

Nusseibeh said: “The UAE calls on the Security Council to speak with one voice and join in firmly and unequivocally condemning these terrorist attacks, which were launched in complete disregard of international law.”

Read more:

Houthis attacked UAE in retaliation for Arab Coalition gains in Yemen: Analysts

Israel offers security, intelligence support to UAE after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Iraq’s Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia ‘congratulates’ Houthis on UAE attack

UAE foreign minister says Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi ‘will not go unpunished’