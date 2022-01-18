Arab Coalition strikes kill 80 Houthi ‘terrorists,’ destroy nine vehicles in Yemen

Arab Coalition strikes in Marib against the Iran-backed Houthis have killed 80 “terrorists” and destroyed nine military vehicles in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The latest update was part of 17 targeted strikes carried out by the coalition one day after the Iran-backed Houthis attacked the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

A construction site at Abu Dhabi’s new airport extension, and an oil facility caught fire on Monday morning, causing an explosion in three oil tankers. Police said the incidents were possibly caused by drones.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed later described the incidents as “terrorist attacks and [a] sinister criminal escalation,” adding that they “will not go unpunished.”

The fires were a rare instance of attacks on UAE soil.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks in a statement released on Monday.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

