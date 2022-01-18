Israel offers security, intelligence support to UAE after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Israel offered “security and intelligence” support to the UAE after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia launched an attack on Abu Dhabi leaving three people dead, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday in a letter to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed.

“Israel is committed to working closely with you in the ongoing battle against extremist forces in the regions, and we will continue to partner with you to defeat our common enemies,” Bennett wrote.

He added: “We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks. I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested.”

The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was rocked on Monday when drone attacks led to a fire breaking out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others. There was also another fire that broke out in the area of the new construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE”.

UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed vowed that the attack “will not go unpunished,” and the ministry said the country “reserves the right to respond to those terrorist attacks and sinister criminal escalation.”

Bennett's letter was released on his Twitter account through which he said: “Israel stands with the UAE. I stand with Mohammed bin Zayed. The world should stand against terror.”

