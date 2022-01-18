.
Saudi Arabia records 5,873 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra on July 25, 2020, shows a medical worker, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, checking the body temperature of travellers arriving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca. The 2020 hajj season, which has been scaled back dramatically to include only around 1,000 Muslim pilgrims as Saudi Arabia battles a coronavirus surge, is set to begin on July 29. Some 2.5 million people from all over the world usually participate in the ritual that takes place over several days, centred on the holy city of Mecca. This year's hajj will be held under strict hygiene protocols, with access limited to pilgrims under 65 years old and without any chronic illnesses.
Saudi Arabia records 5,873 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has recorded 5,873 new COVID-19 infections and two virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by COVID to 8,910 while the critical-case count on Tuesday is 454.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Case numbers have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads globally.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 626,808.

Meanwhile, 4,535 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 573,831.

Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

The country has updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

The Kingdom also reintroduced social distancing measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and other public places in recent weeks.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

