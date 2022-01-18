Saudi Arabia records 5,873 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 5,873 new COVID-19 infections and two virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by COVID to 8,910 while the critical-case count on Tuesday is 454.

Case numbers have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads globally.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 626,808.

Meanwhile, 4,535 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 573,831.

Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

The country has updated its COVID-19 restrictions, announcing new fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

The Kingdom also reintroduced social distancing measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and other public places in recent weeks.

Mask mandates in public places, indoors and outdoors, were also reintroduced.

