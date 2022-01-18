Saudi Crown Prince, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hold call after Houthi attack on UAE

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after the Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis attacked civil facilities in the UAE on Monday, the official WAM news agency reported.

The Saudi Crown Prince condemned the “terrorist Houthi attack” and affirmed that such events “solidify the two nations’ determination to jointly stand up to these acts of aggression,” according to a UAE state media WAM statement.

The rulers added that such attacks increase the need for international support and called it “flagrant violations of international laws and norms” that threaten regional and international peace and security.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the show of solidarity.

The explosion at the Mussafah Fuel Depot and a separate fire at the emirate’s new airport extension were potentially caused by drones, Abu Dhabi police said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

Three people were killed and six injured in the fuel tanker explosion, state news agency WAM reported.

One Pakistani and two Indian nationals were killed, and six others were wounded with injuries ranging from light to medium, when the incident took place at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to WAM and ADNOC.

