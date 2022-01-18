Saudi Crown Prince receives South Korean president in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Riyadh.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Coinciding with Moon’s visit, it was reported by Saudi television channel Asharq that South Korean electronics giant LG would be setting up its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

All were masked and President Moon did not shake hands with the prince, in line with coronavirus social distancing practices.

It is the latest visit by a head of state to Saudi Arabia as a growing number of world leaders resume bilateral meetings and trips abroad following COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in many parts of the world.

President Moon’s visit comes following a stop in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The South Korean leader met with business and religious leaders in the United Arab Emirates capital.

The oil and gas-dependent South Korea imports fossil fuels from the Persian Gulf to power its energy-intensive economy, dominated by manufacturing industries from cars to petrochemicals.

The South Korean leader is scheduled to visit Egypt next.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

LG to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh: Report

US grants South Korea an Iran sanctions exemption

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile in first launch of 2022