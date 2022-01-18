UAE reports 2,792 COVID cases, three new deaths in 24 hours

.
A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical center in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

The UAE reported on Tuesday 2,792 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours after conducting 487,749 tests.

The virus claimed three more lives, raising the country's death toll to 2,198.

The daily reported recovery is 1,166, while the total recovery count is 762,379.

The UAE boasts a 93 percent fully vaccinated population, with 23,108,541 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, in light of these recent developments, UAE schools and universities are expected to extend remote learning after COVID-19 cases in the country surged past the 2,500 daily infected mark.

All in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported.

Case numbers in the emirates and the wider Gulf have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant were recorded in December.

