UAE’s ADNOC works to ensure reliable supply after fuel depot incident

UAE oil firm ADNOC has activated business continuity plans to ensure reliable, uninterrupted supply of products to local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot in Abu Dhabi, the firm said on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It added that it would also work to ensure the safety of employees.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

Read more:

World leaders, ministers condemn Houthi attack on UAE, stand in solidarity

Three dead, six injured in Abu Dhabi tanker fire; Iran-backed Houthis claim attack

US vows to hold Houthis accountable for UAE attack