US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

  • Font
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 07: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talks to reporters about President Joe Biden's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on December 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sullivan reported that the conversation focused on Nordstream2 pipeline and the Russian military buildup near its border with Ukraine. Biden said the United States is prepared with economic penalties if Russia does invade. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
File photo of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (AFP)

US vows to hold Houthi rebels accountable for UAE attack

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United States condemned Monday’s drone strike on Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen’s Houthis, and vowed to hold the Iran-backed militia accountable for the “terrorist attack” that left three people dead.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Houthis have claimed responsibility for this attack, and we will work with the UAE and international partners to hold them accountable,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House statement.

“Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

The United Arab Emirates -- of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- is part of an Arab military coalition that supports Yemen’s government against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, who have repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia with cross-border strikes.

The State Department echoed the condemnation, according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.

“We express our condolences to the families of these victims and to the people of the UAE,” he said.

“We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the security of the UAE and stand united with our Emirati partner.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke later Monday with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Price said in a second statement.

“Secretary Blinken condemned the terrorist attacks today, which killed and wounded innocent civilians,” Price said.

“The Secretary expressed his solidarity with the Emirati people and voiced his condolences for the loss of life.”

