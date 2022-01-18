World leaders, ministers condemn Houthi attack on UAE, stand in solidarity

World leaders and ministers have issued statements condemning the Iran-backed Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

A suspected drone attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia caused a fire and explosion that killed three people and injured six others on Monday.



The US strongly condemned the incident in a statement made on Tuesday by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to UAE state media WAM.



“Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke late on Monday with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing solidarity and voicing his condolences for the loss of life.

Spoke today with United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs @ABZayed about the deadly Houthi attacks today impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure. I expressed my condolences and my solidarity with people of the UAE. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 17, 2022

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Houthi violation.

“The Kingdom affirms its full stand with the brotherly United Arab Emirates in the face of everything that threatens its security and stability. The Kingdom also points out that this terrorist act, which is behind the evil forces of the Houthi terrorist militia, reaffirms the seriousness of this terrorist group and its threat to security, peace, and stability in the region and the World,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed in a statement.

Foreign ministers of the United Kingdom and France also separately declared condemnation of the UAE attack.

The UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Liz Truss took to Twitter to “condemn in the strongest terms” the events.

I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed “support for the UAE in the face of these attacks,” in a statement shared on WAM.

Other regional leaders and foreign ministers echoed their support and shared concerns with the Emiratis.

Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Morocco, Mauritania and Qatar issued strong statements condemning the attack.

UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, additionally received calls from leaders and ministers in the region.

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince spoke to the Kings of Jordan and Morocco. King Mohammed VI of Morocco affirmed the country’s “permanent support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security,” while Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein stressed that the “security of the UAE is part of Jordan's security,” both denouncing the event.

The UAE foreign minister received calls from Kuwaiti FM Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah, Egypt’s FM Sameh Shoukr, Bahrain’s FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, Morocco’s FM Nasser Bourita, and Jordanian FM Ayman al-Safadi.

According to WAM, the ministers stood in solidarity with the UAE “in all measures it is taking against threats to its security.” Condolences were also offered to the deceased.

The Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, criticized the attack during a call with the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Earlier on Monday, Abu Dhabi police announced that a fire that broke out that morning in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area, near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, had been brought under control, according to state news agency WAM.

“The incident led to the deaths of one Pakistani and two Indians, while another six people sustained mild and moderate injuries, it added. Relevant authorities have launched an investigation into the incident,” police stated.

Another minor fire broke out at the new construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which was contained without any casualties.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack, admitting it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE.”

Abu Dhabi police detailed that preliminary data indicated two drones were suspected to be the cause of the two fires, and that investigations were ongoing.

