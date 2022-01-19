Saudi Arabia's daily COVID-19 cases near 6,000 as infections continue to rise

Saudi Arabia has recorded 5,928 new COVID-19 infections and two virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by the virus to 8,912, while the critical case count on Wednesday rose to 492 from 454 on Tuesday.

Case numbers have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads globally.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first case of the omicron variant in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 632,736.

Meanwhile, 4,981 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 578,812.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 54,364,534 doses of COVID vaccine. Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

In recent weeks, the Kingdom introduced new COVID-19 restrictions and fines of $266 (1,000 Saudi riyal) for those who break social distancing rules, and $266,000 (100,000 riyal) for repeat offenders.

Social distancing is required at Mecca’s Grand Mosque and other public places.

Meanwhile, masks are also required in public places, indoors and outdoors.

