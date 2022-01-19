Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman: We strive to bring Yemen within GCC system

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman said on Tuesday that the Kingdom and Gulf countries are striving to bring Yemen within the GCC system so that its people can enjoy security and stability.

“The Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states seek to bring Yemen within the GCC system so that its people can enjoy security, stability and development like other Gulf nations. However, the Houthi militias chose terrorism and destruction and used the people of Yemen as firewood that serves the Iranian regime’s agenda. We assure the people of Yemen that they are from us and we are from them and we will always be on their side,” the Prince said in a tweet.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added that Houthi militias employ “false promises and repetitive illusions” to “deceive” Yemenis and “recruit them into a deadly war.”

“The time has come for Yemeni wisdom, and the wise men of Yemen, to forsake those illusions and promises, and to preserve the free people of Yemen from the tampering of terrorist militias,” the Prince said.

Prince Khalid’s statements come a day after the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi was rocked on Monday when drone attacks led to a fire breaking out and resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killing three people and wounding six others. There was also another fire that broke out in the area of the new construction site of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attack saying it conducted an operation “deep in the UAE.”

Read more:

After attack on Abu Dhabi, UAE tells UNSC Yemen’s Houthis spread terrorism in region

Houthis attacked UAE in retaliation for Arab Coalition gains in Yemen: Analysts

Israel offers security, intelligence support to UAE after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi