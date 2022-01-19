UAE reports 2,902 COVID cases, two new deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported on Wednesday 2,902 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours after conducting 518,300 tests.

The virus claimed two more lives, raising the country's death toll to 2,200.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The daily reported recovery is 1,285, while the total recovery count is 763,664.

The UAE boasts a 93 percent fully vaccinated population, with 23,126,629 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In light of these developments, all in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported.

Meanwhile, entry into the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi now requires a booster shot for the virus.

Case numbers in the emirates and the wider Gulf have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant were recorded in December.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia's daily COVID-19 cases near 6,000 as infections continue to rise

COVID-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’: WHO chief

UK to scale back COVID measures introduced to limit omicron spread: Health minister