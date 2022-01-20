Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received Russian special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The two reviewed the latest developments in Syria, as well bilateral relations between the two countries, according to SPA.

“The Russian envoy conveyed the greetings of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, while [the Crown Prince] conveyed his greetings to [Putin],” SPA reported.

Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad al-Aiban and the Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan also attended the meeting.



From the Russian side, the envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department, Ambassador Alexander Kinshak were attendees too, according to SPA.

