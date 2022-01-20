.
UAE reports 3,014 COVID cases, four new deaths in 24 hours

A man is tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Dibba Fujairah, UAE. (WAM)
Coronavirus

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE reported on Thursday 3,014 COVID-19 infections and four new deaths in 24 hours after conducting 504,831 tests.

This raised the country's death toll to 2,204.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The daily reported recovery is 1,067, a drop from 1,285 recoveries on Wednesday. The total recovery count is 764,731.

The UAE boasts a 93 percent fully vaccinated population, with 23,141,751 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

In light of these developments, all in-person exams have been postponed to January 28, according to a statement from the government body, the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported.

Meanwhile, entry into the UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi now requires a booster shot for the virus.

Case numbers in the emirates and the wider Gulf have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant were recorded in December.

