UN Security Council slams Houthi’s ‘heinous terrorist attacks’ on Abu Dhabi

View of the United Nations Security Council building in New York city on Nov. 5, 2020. (AFP)
Terrorism

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council blasted the Iran-backed Houthis on Friday for the “heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi.”

“The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, 17 January, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia,” a statement from the Security Council said.

The meeting, requested by the UAE, was held behind closed doors.

- Developing

