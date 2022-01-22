Arab Coalition strikes in Yemen kill 40 Houthi ‘terrorists,’ destroy five vehicles

Arab Coalition strikes in Marib against the Iran-backed Houthis have killed more than 40 “terrorists” and destroyed five military vehicles in the last 24 hours, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

It comes as a part of the coalition’s eight targeted strikes, during a time when tensions are rising with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

Permanent members of the Arab League are expected to host an extraordinary meeting of the council upon the UAE’s request to discuss the recent attack in Abu Dhabi.

The Houthi militia attack backed by Iran has attracted global outcry, with statements condemning the attack from over a 114 international organizations and countries.

UAE’s Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the country’s president, is among many of the local officials who are in conversation with global representatives to find a solution to the Iran-backed Houthi issue.

On Friday, Gargash said that the UAE has a “legal and moral right” to defend itself against terrorist acts by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia during a call with Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen.

The UAE official also met with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Saturday, where he reiterated the need for “appropriate international pressure” which may help reach a ceasefire agreement and aid in finding a political solution to the Yemeni crisis.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched dozens of cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia throughout 2021.

In September 2021, the Houthis intensified their efforts to take Marib, a provincial capital which is the government’s last northern stronghold.

The Iran-backed militia frequently target civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been carrying out attacks against legitimate military Houthi targets in Yemen in recent months, warning civilians to not approach or gather around the targeted sites beforehand.

The coalition also stressed that the operations will be conducted in line with international humanitarian law.

