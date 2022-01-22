Arab League to host extraordinary meeting to discuss Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE

Permanent delegates of the Arab League will hold an extraordinary session of the council to discuss Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi attack on UAE soil.

In a reported first, the Houthi militia backed by Iran, launched a drone attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three, injured six, and caused an explosion to a fuel depot.

In light of this incident, which has garnered condemnation from over 114 nations and international organizations, the UAE submitted a request to hold an extraordinary council session, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The meeting will be headed by Kuwait according to the SPA report.

On Friday, members of the United Nations Security Council unanimously condemned the actions of the Iran-backed Houthi on the UAE attack and recent Saudi Arabian incursions.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president was quoted saying that the UAE has a “legal and moral” right to defend itself against terrorist acts by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

These developments have raised alarms globally, with the US considering re-designating the Iran-backed Houthis as a terror organization according to US President Joe Biden.

