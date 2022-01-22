UAE stops all private drone activities, light sports aircrafts

The United Arab Emirates has stopped all flying operations by owners, practitioners and enthusiasts of drones, including light sports aircrafts, effective January 22, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the ministry said that this decision was “put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civial Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines,” adding that the ban encompasses also air and sail sports.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision came after the misuse spotted recently, not limiting “the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.”

وزارة الداخلية تصدر بياناً تحذيريًا لهواة وممارسي وملاك الطائرات بدون طيار



MOI stops drone flying operations for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts#تحذير #Warning pic.twitter.com/YGTjjC4Zlm — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) January 22, 2022

As for entities which have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones, they must “communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work.”

MOI said disregarding guidelines will be subject to legal liabilities.

