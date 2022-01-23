.
Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust

An aerial view taken with a drone shows Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.

The minister’s visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.

