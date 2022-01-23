Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust

Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.

The minister’s visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.

