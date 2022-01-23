Kuwait minister says he presented suggestions to Lebanon on rebuilding trust
Kuwait made suggestions to Lebanese President Michel Aoun on how he might rebuild confidence with the Gulf states, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah said on Sunday in a televised press conference in Beirut.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The minister’s visit to Beirut is the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since a diplomatic rift with Lebanon last year.
Read more:
Kuwait to build new airport: Report
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general
-
Kuwait to build new airport: ReportKuwait will build a new airport in the north, according to the official KUNA news agency.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel ... Gulf
-
OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary generalTop oil producing countries on Monday picked Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum ... Energy
-
Kuwait asks its citizens in Kazakhstan to leave the countryThe Kuwaiti embassy in Kazakhstan asked Kuwaitis in the Central Asian country to leave “for their safety”, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Friday ... Gulf