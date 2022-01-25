Ras al-Khaimah’s Marjan signs deal with Wynn, includes hotel, ‘gaming amenities’

Marjan and Ras al-Khaimah’s Hospitality Holding have signed a multibillion-dollar deal with Wynn Resorts to develop a “world-class hotel, entertainment and gaming amenities,” the United Arab Emirates' official WAM news agency reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The newly announced integrated resort is still in its early design phase and due for completion by 2026,” a statement from Marjan, the Ras al-Khaimah developer involved in the deal, said. “These are all the details that can be provided at this stage.”

An earlier statement from Ras al-Khaimah’s Tourism Development Authority said it has created a new gaming division that would require “compliance with all applicable laws and regulations (including financial crime laws) from operators, suppliers and employees.” It also would “ensure responsible gaming at all levels.”

“The development is the first beach resort being developed by Wynn Resorts globally,” WAM reported, adding, “The current scope includes a circa 1,000 + room hotel, high-end shopping mall, a state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, a gaming area, and other amenities.”

The project is expected to be completed in the year 2026 “to the highest standards of sustainability best practices.”

Abdulla al-Abdooli, CEO of Marjan, said the new integrated resort highlights the fast-growing recognition of Ras al-Khaimah as a leading investment destination for high-quality hospitality projects, according to WAM.

With The Associated Press

Read more:

Gulf economies to grow faster in 2022, oil price fall biggest threat

Abu Dhabi says vaccinated tourists need no boosters to enter