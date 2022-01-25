Saudi Arabia, Romania sign defense deal renewing commitment to peace

Saudi Arabia and Romania have entered a defense cooperation deal that will see an exchange of expertise in technology, communication systems, and medical services, in addition to training, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It comes as part of an agreement signed by the Kingdom, represented by Dr. Khalid bin Hussein al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, and Romania, represented by Simona Cojocaru, State Secretary and Chief of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning and International Relations.

The arrangement was established as the countries renew their commitment to “promote and encourage international peace and stability,” SPA reported.

Recently, France announced that they are prepared to send troops to Romania as NATO seeks to bolster its presence in the region to counter a Russian threat.

