Saudi Arabia, Thailand restore diplomatic ties, will exchange ambassadors: Ministry

Saudi Arabia and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and decided to exchange ambassadors in the near future, a joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“The two sides agreed on important steps that would enhance bilateral relations, including: appointing ambassadors in the two capitals in the near future, and establishing a consultative mechanism to strengthen bilateral cooperation, where communication will be intensified in the coming months to discuss bilateral coordination in key strategic areas,” the statement read.

“Discussions included ways to strengthen and enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries through exploring investment and opportunities available in the light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and Thailand's development priorities, which include the policy of a dynamic - circular - green economy, in addition to discovering new areas of cooperation, such as: renewable energy and the environment, digital transformation, and cybersecurity,” it added.

The statement comes after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, in Riyadh, which marked “the first government-level visit in more than 30 years to promote and strengthen bilateral relations.”

📹 | سمو #ولي_العهد يستقبل رئيس الوزراء وزير الدفاع في مملكة تايلند ويعقدان جلسة مباحثات رسمية🇸🇦 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/DlEYD7UzFt — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) January 25, 2022

Saudi Arabia downgraded its relations with Bangkok after a diplomatic row over a theft in 1989 of around $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor working in the palace of a Saudi prince, in what became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair.”

