Saudi Arabia reports 4,541 new COVID-19 infections, 750 ‘critical cases’

Saudi Arabia saw another slight decrease in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 4,541 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,924 as of January 25.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 750 cases have been deemed “critical” according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A combined 661,733 infections have been reported in the Kingdom since the pandemic first started.

The total recoveries have reached 611,342, of which 5,212 were reported COVID-19-free on January 25.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 55,753,056 vaccine doses. Health authorities plan continuance of the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi says vaccinated tourists need no boosters to enter

Israeli expert panel advises 4th vaccine dose for adults

US warns against travel to 15 countries over COVID-19, including UAE, Kuwait