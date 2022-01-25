.
Saudi Arabia reports 4,541 new COVID-19 infections, 750 ‘critical cases’

A Saudi nurse checks a patient's temperature at a mobile clinic catering for the residents of Ajyad Almasafi district in the holy city of Mecca, on April 7, 2020, which authorities have sealed-off, along with other major cities, amid measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia's health minister warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within weeks, state media reported, a day after the kingdom extended the duration of daily curfews in multiple cities, including the capital, to 24 hours in a bid to limit the spread of the deadly virus.
A Saudi nurse checks a patient's temperature at a mobile clinic catering for the residents of Ajyad Almasafi district in the holy city of Mecca, on April 7, 2020. (Reuters)
Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia saw another slight decrease in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases after 4,541 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Two COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 8,924 as of January 25.

Meanwhile, 750 cases have been deemed “critical” according to the Ministry of Health.

A combined 661,733 infections have been reported in the Kingdom since the pandemic first started.

The total recoveries have reached 611,342, of which 5,212 were reported COVID-19-free on January 25.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 55,753,056 vaccine doses. Health authorities plan continuance of the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

