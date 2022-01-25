UAE reaffirms it will respond to Yemen’s Houthi attacks against it: Foreign ministry

The UAE reaffirmed that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi attacks against the Gulf country will not go “without a thorough and comprehensive response,” the foreign ministry said on Monday.

The UAE intercepted early Monday a missile attack launched by the Houthis targeting Abu Dhabi, the second such attack within a week. The first strike killed three people and injured six people.

Advertisement

“The UAE reserves the right to respond against these terrorist attacks and such blatant criminal escalation,” the ministry said, describing these attacks as “a heinous crime committed by the terrorist Houthi militia in breach of international and humanitarian laws.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement added: “This terrorist militia is continuing its criminal activities without being held accountable, by causing terror and chaos in the region to achieve its unlawful aims and objectives.”

The UAE also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militia's attack on Jazan in Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, which left two civilians injured.

The ministry considered this to be a dangerous escalation and cowardly act that threatens the security, safety, and lives of civilians and called for taking all necessary measures to protect civilians from Houthi threats.

The UAE reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

"The security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE's security and stability," the Ministry noted.

Read more:

UAE cooperated closely with US to repel second Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi: Ambassador

UAE forces destroy Houthi launch site that targeted Abu Dhabi: Defense ministry

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks

Houthis attacked UAE in retaliation for Arab Coalition gains in Yemen: Analysts