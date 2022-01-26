Al-Sisi visits UAE to bolster relations amid ‘attempts to destabilize’ Arab countries

United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on a state visit to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in an effort to bolster ties amid “attempts to destabilize” Arab countries, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The visit comes after the Iran-backed Houthi militia launched several attacks towards the UAE capital on January 17 and January 24.

Al-Sisi intended to “[consult] and [coordinate] on the latest regional developments, in light of what the current stage requires of concerted efforts to protect Arab national security and to counter attempts to destabilize the security and stability of Arab countries,” a statement from Egypt’s presidency read.

An official reception ceremony took place at the al-Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, where Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the president, who received a 21-gun salute, the UAE’s official WAM news agency reported.

The two leaders discussed historical ties, and “aspects of the close and extended bilateral relations between Egypt and the UAE,” the Egyptian presidency said.

The Houthi militia killed three foreign nationals with a drone strike that targeted an ADNOC facility in Abu Dhabi on January 17.

They separately struck Abu Dhabi’s airport, causing a fire but no casualties.

On Monday, the Houthis launched ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi, which were intercepted before finding their targets.

