Houthi TV uses misleading old interview of Abdul-Malik al-Houthi amid death rumors

The Iran-backed Houthis’ main broadcaster al-Masirah television recently aired old footage of an interview with leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in which he warned that the UAE's economy and investments would face “real threats.”



Some used the aired footage to refute claims that the Houthi leader was killed in recent airstrikes in Yemen, however, the use of old videos instead of a new interview or statements fueled further speculation about his fate.



Al-Houthi’s last public appearance was on December 18, 2021, when he delivered a speech marking The Day of the Martyr, according to Saudi online newspaper Sabq.



The misleading video used unaired footage from an interview with al-Houthi recorded two years ago, Sabq revealed, noting the clear resemblance of the interview set as well as al-Houthi’s attire and accessories in both clips.



Notably, he has neither commented on the death of Iran’s Ambassador Hassan Irlu to Sanaa last month nor marked the second anniversary of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani earlier in January.



According to a report by the Yemeni news website Almashhad Alyemeni, a rally in support of the Houthis organized by Hamas on Saturday in the Gaza Strip further fueled speculations about his death as participants carried a photo of al-Houthi captioned “the martyred leader.”



