Saudi minister of justice discusses judicial cooperation with British counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Justice Waleed al-Samaani met his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Tuesday in London to discuss means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the judicial and justice fields, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has reported.



Al-Samaani reiterated the directions of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to develop and enhance all fields, adding that the transformative projects launched in the past few years have significantly improved services that benefit citizens and residents alike.



“The government’s [keenness] has contributed toward a qualitative leap in the judicial and justice fields on the substantive and procedural levels. [These efforts] are characterized by the implementation of the concept of institutional justice, activating the specialized judiciary, supporting human rights and [executing] the digital transformation of judicial services in courts and notaries,” he said, according to SPA, adding that more than 130 judicial and justice services have been digitized.



According to the press report, al-Samaani also highlighted the four new laws announced by the Crown Prince last year to reform the Kingdom’s judicial institutions and said such qualitative legislative development will achieve more justice and enhance judicial guarantees, noting it to be in line with international agreements.



Commenting on the Law of Evidence, one of the four laws that will be implemented soon, the Saudi minister revealed it aims to keep up with the social, economic and digital requirements of modern life, adding that it takes into consideration standard international practices and guarantees flexibility to enhance justice and protect the society.



