Saudi Arabia thwarts attempt to distribute over one million amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have thwarted an attempt to distribute over one million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom, the spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi said on Wednesday.

He also said the 1,016,000 amphetamine pills were seized from two citizens in Taif Governorate.

“The official spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi, stated that the security follow-up on smuggling and drug promotion networks targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth, resulted in thwarting an attempt to promote (1,016,000) amphetamine tablets, which were in the possession of two citizens in Taif Governorate,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese authorities seized a large quantity of Captagon hidden in a tea shipment bound for Saudi Arabia, the interior minister announced.

Saudi Arabia slapped trade restrictions last year on Beirut after a huge shipment originating from Lebanon was seized, containing Captagon concealed in pomegranates.

According to an AFP count, more than 25 million pills of Captagon have been seized across the region since the start of the year alone.

