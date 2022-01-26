Saudi Arabia thwarts attempt to distribute over one million amphetamine pills
Saudi Arabia’s authorities have thwarted an attempt to distribute over one million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom, the spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi said on Wednesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He also said the 1,016,000 amphetamine pills were seized from two citizens in Taif Governorate.
“The official spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Major Muhammad al-Nujaidi, stated that the security follow-up on smuggling and drug promotion networks targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth, resulted in thwarting an attempt to promote (1,016,000) amphetamine tablets, which were in the possession of two citizens in Taif Governorate,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Lebanese authorities seized a large quantity of Captagon hidden in a tea shipment bound for Saudi Arabia, the interior minister announced.
Saudi Arabia slapped trade restrictions last year on Beirut after a huge shipment originating from Lebanon was seized, containing Captagon concealed in pomegranates.
According to an AFP count, more than 25 million pills of Captagon have been seized across the region since the start of the year alone.
Read more:
Foiled drug shipment to Saudi Arabia was packed in Syria, not Lebanon: Sources
Malaysia seizes $1.26 bln in drugs bust in cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Customs foils smuggling attempt of over 1.3 mln Captagon pills from Turkey
-
Saudi Arabia anti-narcotics authorities arrest four for transporting, promoting drugsAuthorities in Saudi Arabia’s western city of Jeddah have arrested four individuals for transporting and promoting drugs, according to a state news ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia thwarts attempts to smuggle over 18 million amphetamine pillsSaudi Arabian authorities have thwarted multiple criminal attempts to smuggle and distribute over 18 million amphetamine pills in the Kingdom, the ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beansThe Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine ... Gulf