UAE prosecutors summon people who posted videos of Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

UAE state prosecutors summoned people who shared videos on social media of defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis at Abu Dhabi, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The Public Prosecution warned that videos “endanger vital and military facilities and would affect the security and stability of society.”

Advertisement

UAE's Attorney General Hamad al-Shamsi said: “Deterrent legal measures will be taken against those who publish these materials,” warning community members of the “dangers of publishing and circulating these materials on social media,” and calling for compliance with the laws in force in the country, according to WAM.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Attorney General cautioned against violating the laws regarding sharing such videos on social media which he said creates confusion in society.

He also warned of the “dangers of rumors and the negative consequences they have on the state, which may reach the point of threatening societal peace and create of a state of panic and fear among individuals for reasons that have no basis in reality.”

The UAE intercepted early Monday a missile attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting Abu Dhabi, the second such attempted strike within less than a week.

Monday's attack comes a week after the Houthis used cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drones, in an attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people and injured six others.

Read more:

UAE cooperated closely with US to repel second Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi: Ambassador

UAE forces destroy Houthi launch site that targeted Abu Dhabi: Defense ministry

UAE, Saudi Arabia thwart separate Houthi attacks

Houthis attacked UAE in retaliation for Arab Coalition gains in Yemen: Analysts