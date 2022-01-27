Saudi Arabia records 4,738 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded a minor increase in COVID-19 transmissions with 4,738 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by the virus to 8,929, while the critical case count was 825 as of January 27.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 670,997.

Meanwhile, 4,973 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 622,087.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 56,246,714 vaccine doses. Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

