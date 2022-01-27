Saudi Arabia to commemorate ‘Founding Day’ on Feb. 22 annually: Royal order

Saudi Arabia will mark “Founding Day” annually on February 22 with the date being an official holiday according to a royal order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The decree states that February 22 every year will be an official country-wide holiday.

“Taking into account that the middle of the year 1139H, corresponding to the month of February of the year 1727, signals the commencement of the reign of Imam Muhammad bin Saud,” SPA reported, describing the foundation of the Saudi state.

The relevant authorities will receive further information to implement the new rule, according to the press agency.

The history

The decision to commemorate “Founding Day” on February 22 dates back three centuries, according to SPA, during the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud when he founded the First Saudi State in early 1727.

His rule lasted until 1818, “with Diriyah as its capital and the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as its constitution,” according to SPA.

It reportedly survived multiple phases of hardships.

At the end of the initial founder’s rule, Imam Turki bin Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saud succeeded in 1824 and established the second Saudi state which lasted until 1891, according to the same SPA report.

Ten years later, in 1902, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud succeeded and established the third Saudi State, uniting it under the name of the ‘Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,’ concluded the SPA report.

