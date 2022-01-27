UAE, Bahrain, Egypt leaders’ summit discusses regional, international developments

A summit that brought together UAE leaders, the Bahraini king and Egypt’s president was held on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi to discuss joint cooperation and recent regional and international developments, Emirates News Agency (WAM) has reported.



The summit, which included Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was held in Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace Qasr al-Watan.



The leaders discussed current regional and international developments including the recent Houthi attacks on civilian sites and facilities in Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s interception of a missile attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting Abu Dhabi.



According to WAM, the leaders asserted that the continuation of these attacks is a serious threat to the region’s security and stability, and noted that such hostile practices violate international laws and norms and harm international security and peace.



They also called on the international community to take a unified and strict stance against the Houthis and other “terrorist” groups and their supporters.



Al-Sisi and al-Khalifa voiced their countries’ solidarity with the UAE and their support of all the measures it takes to preserve its security.



The leaders also discussed the challenges the Arab region currently faces and voiced the importance of constant coordination among the three countries regarding affairs of mutual interest toward what serves the interest of Arab causes and the region’s citizens.



