AlUla says ‘Bienvenue’ to France as Saudia first direct flight lands in ancient city

The first direct flight from the French capital of Paris touched down in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla International Airport on Thursday, marking the first direct flight from Europe to the Kingdom’s ancient city.

Saudia Airlines carried 75 passengers aboard its Boeing 787 Dreamliner during the five-hour trip from Charles Del Gaulle Airport and was welcomed by Saudi officials, including AlUla Airport Director, Eng. Abdulwahab Bokhari.

Other passengers included Phillip Jones, Chief Destination Management and Marketing Officer, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and Gérard Mestrallet, Executive Chairman of the French Agency for the Development of AlUla (AFALULA).

Tourists arriving in AlUla are expected to make the trip to watch equestrian events as part of the destination’s Winter at Tantora Festival, including Pierre Durand, ex-Olympic Champion show-jumper.

Timed to coincide with the winter event season in AlUla, the new flight will also welcome French visitors to explore the ancient desert city and take part in arts, music and other cultural events.

The weekly, non-stop flight will operate from Jan. 30 to March 27 as the winter season events enter full swing.

