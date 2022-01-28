Saudi Arabia marks minor dip in COVID-19 cases with 4,474 new infections, two deaths

Saudi Arabia has recorded 4,474 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by the virus to 8,931, while the critical case count was 869 on Friday compatred to 825 on January 27.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 675,471.

Meanwhile, 4,445 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 626,532.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 56,505,420 vaccine doses. Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

