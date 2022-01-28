Saudi authorities arrest influencer selling counterfeit designer products on Snapchat

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a social media influencer for selling counterfeit designer items using his popular Snapchat account, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

As part of the elaborate scam, the defendant rented two luxury apartments in one of the city’s popular five-star hotels, north of the capital Riyadh, and leased luxury cars which were used to grow his fame and to deliver the counterfeit products, according to the ministry.

The Ministry stated that the total value of the counterfeit goods exceeded $186,000 (700,000 riyals), and included bags, wallets, accessories, packaging papers and shopping bags with designer labels.

These items were seized in a raid conducted by the ministry in cooperation with Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

The ministry said that the violator was referred to the “concerned authorities to complete the implementation of the legal procedures against him in accordance with the trademark system, the e-commerce system and its executive regulations.”

The trademark law in the Kingdom stipulates that those who forge a registered trademark by means of display, sales or possession shall be punished with imprisonment one year and a fine of up to one million riyals, or one of the two penalties.

