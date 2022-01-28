UAE reports 2,545 COVID-19 cases, two new deaths in 24 hours

The UAE reported on Friday 2,545 COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in 24 hours after conducting 490,562 tests.

This raised the country’s death toll to 2,234 caused by the pandemic.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The daily reported recovery is 1,320, and the total recovery count is 755,670.

The UAE boasts a 93.8 percent fully vaccinated population, with 23,445,868 doses administered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The UAE, on Thursday, announced the resumption of entry for travelers from 12 African countries.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE, recently clarified that vaccinated tourists do not need to show proof of a booster shot to cross into the emirate, after strict entry restrictions were reintroduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Case numbers in the emirates and the wider Gulf have been climbing rapidly in recent weeks after the first cases of the omicron variant were recorded in December.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia marks minor dip in COVID-19 cases with 4,474 new infections, two deaths

COVID-19 cases plateauing in parts of India but omicron still surges

Philippines to reopen borders to vaccinated tourists after nearly two years