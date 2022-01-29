Dubai Police airlifts woman with medical emergency from island resort off UAE coast

Authorities airlifted an Indian national to Rashid Hospital after a medical emergency occurred at the Anantara World Islands Resort, according to a Dubai Police report.

The Dubai Police Air Wing transported the patient after marine rescue teams were unable to reach the location owing to “bad weather” and “low visibility,” according to the same report.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Colonel Pilot Khalfan al-Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Air Wing Center, said that visibility was “less than 1500 meters, and the wind speed reached 40 knots,” causing severe turbulence in the sea, according to police report.

The #DubaiPolice Air Wing raced against the clock to save the life of a woman, in her 30s, after receiving a report of her critical condition in Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. pic.twitter.com/fUcphkYLja — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 28, 2022

The World Islands is a group of small, artificial area in the Persian Gulf, off the coast of Dubai.

The emergency transport was arranged in collaboration with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Pilots and paramedics took off from the Al Maktoum International Airport to transport the patient, who is in her thirties, and now in “stable condition,” according to the authorities.

Read more:

Dubai unveils world’s ‘fastest, most expensive’ first responder

UAE tackles banned weapons financing, awaits dirty money list decision

Israel’s president to make first-ever state visit to UAE