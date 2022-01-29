Dubai unveils world’s ‘fastest, most expensive’ first responder

Dubai unveiled what is claimed to be the world’s fastest and most expensive “ambulance responder” at EXPO 2020 on Friday, according to the Emirates national media WAM.

The vehicle, called ‘HyperSport Responder’ was developed by Dubai-based W Motors, who are best known for their Lykan HyperSport.

The Lykan HyperSport rose to global fame when it made an appearance in the Hollywood blockbuster movie Fast & Furious 7.

The responder vehicle reportedly costs $3.5 million (AED 13 million) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 400 kilometers per hour, according to the WAM report.

It comes equipped with 440 diamonds lined in the front LED headlights, a gold-plated interior roof and an interior upholstery that features gold stitched leather, according to WAM.

“The car’s speed and capabilities can significantly reduce response time during emergencies and ensure timely intervention,” said Khalifa bin Darrai, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) in the original WAM report.

There are now reportedly 331 vehicles in the DCAS fleet that respond to emergencies across the emirate.

