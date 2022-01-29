Saudi Arabia condemns the ‘cowardly’ attacks that targeted Baghdad airport

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on Saturday “strongly” condemning the “cowardly terrorist attack” that hit Baghdad International Airport on Friday, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry stated in the statement carried by SPA its “categorical rejection of this treacherous attack, which threatens the stability of the sisterly Republic of Iraq and the region, and the safety of air navigation in it.”

At least three rockets landed in the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging one disused civilian airplane.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, according to reports.

The Kingdom’s ministry said that the incident “undermines the efforts of the international coalition to help Iraq fight terrorism,” in the original statement on SPA report.

The foreign ministry reiterated its “full support for the sisterly Republic of Iraq in the measures it takes to protect its security, and its affirmation of the Kingdom's position rejecting all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism,” according to SPA.

Rocket attacks which US and some Iraqi officials blame on Iran-backed militia groups who oppose the US military presence in the region have regularly hit the complex in recent years.

