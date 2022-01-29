Saudi Arabia reports further drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 3,913 new infections

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,913 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total deaths caused by the virus to 8,933, while the critical case count was 878 on Saturday compared to 869 on January 28.

Daily reported cases in the Kingdom have dropped below 4,000 for the first time since January 9, 2022.

Saudi Arabia recorded its first omicron case in early December, thought to have come from an undisclosed north African country. The total number of cases in the Kingdom has now reached 679,384.

Meanwhile, 4,284 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, adding to the total recovery tally of 630,816.

So far, the Kingdom has administered 56,653,395 vaccine doses. Health authorities continue with the Kingdom’s vaccination plan in an effort to get the majority of the population vaccinated.

