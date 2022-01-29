.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces make gains in areas of Najd, al-Hajlah

  • Font
Yemeni fighters from the Amalqa (Giants) Brigades gather with armed pick-up trucks and armored vehicles on the side of a road during the offensive to seize the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. (AFP)
Yemeni fighters from the Giants Brigades gather with armed pick-up trucks and armored vehicles on the side of a road. (File photo:AFP)

Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces make gains in areas of Najd, al-Hajlah

Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces have taken the Najd and al-Hajlah areas, located between the districts of Harib and al-Juba, Al Arabiya’s correspondents have reported.

Clashes between the Yemeni National Army and the Iran-backed Houthi militia are being reported by the correspondents in the Marib governorate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Additionally, the forces have managed to reclaim the Ghoraba area above Wadi al-Nahr in the district of Nata', east of al-Bayda, as they continue on towards al-Abdiyah, according to the correspondents.

Information shared by the same correspondents and corroborated by Yemen’s state media sees numerous losses on the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s side, which tried to push a group of its members into the western front of the Marib governorate.

The Arab Coalition on Friday reported 70 Houthi militia deaths in 24 hours as part of 24 targeted strikes in Marib.

Read more:

Five killed, 34 injured in Iran-backed Houthi missile strike in Marib: State media

Arab Coalition says it did not target prison in Yemen’s Saada: Initial findings

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support for Gulf security

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More