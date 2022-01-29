Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces make gains in areas of Najd, al-Hajlah

Yemen’s Giant Brigade forces have taken the Najd and al-Hajlah areas, located between the districts of Harib and al-Juba, Al Arabiya’s correspondents have reported.

Clashes between the Yemeni National Army and the Iran-backed Houthi militia are being reported by the correspondents in the Marib governorate.

Additionally, the forces have managed to reclaim the Ghoraba area above Wadi al-Nahr in the district of Nata', east of al-Bayda, as they continue on towards al-Abdiyah, according to the correspondents.

Information shared by the same correspondents and corroborated by Yemen’s state media sees numerous losses on the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s side, which tried to push a group of its members into the western front of the Marib governorate.

The Arab Coalition on Friday reported 70 Houthi militia deaths in 24 hours as part of 24 targeted strikes in Marib.

