Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ethiopian PM discuss recent developments in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments during a meeting held on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency (WAM) has reported.



In addition to exchanging views on recent regional and international developments, al-Nahyan and Ahmed discussed issues of mutual interest particularly peace efforts in the Horn of Africa.



Al-Nahyan voiced his appreciation of the Ethiopian government’s condemnation of the recent attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the UAE. He also noted that the close link between the security and stability of the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea on one hand and the security of the Horn of Africa on another requires a unified and efficient regional stance against the threat posed by the Houthis on the region.



Ahmed reiterated Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE and its support of all the measures it takes to preserve its security, adding that the recent “terror” attacks represent a dangerous threat to regional peace and security and undermine peace efforts in the region.



On January 17, the Houthis launched missile attacks on Abu Dhabi, killing three civilians and wounding a handful of others.



This week, another missile attack was launched by the Houthis, but US and Emirati air defense systems intercepted them.

Ahmed and al-Nahyan also discussed recent developments in Ethiopia, and the latter reaffirmed the UAE’s stance in support of peace and stability.



A war broke out in November 2020 pitting the Ethiopian government and its allies against Tigrayan forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the political party that controls Tigray region.



The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions across three regions in Ethiopia and into neighboring Sudan.



Ahmed also praised the UAE’s approach of basing its ties with countries on wise and balanced diplomacy as well as the UAE’s cooperation with other states to face mutual challenges particularly during times of crises.



The Crown Prince and Ahmed also discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and Ethiopia and means to enhance it in developmental and economic sectors among others, noting that ties between the two countries in recent years have witnessed significant development in the fields of investment, commerce and others.



