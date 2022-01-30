GCC secretary general insists security of GCC states is indivisible

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef al-Hajraf has declared that the security of GCC states is indivisible, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.



Speaking at the conclusion ceremony of the “Arab Gulf Security 3” joint tactical exercise of GCC security apparatuses, which was hosted in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, al-Hajraf said the exercise was a message of determination and peace, adding that security coordination was a basic pillar toward maintaining the stability and security of GCC states.



Al-Hajraf praised the organization efforts of the Saudi Ministry of Interior to guarantee the success of the tactical exercise, adding that the latter enhances the cooperation of GCC countries to repel threats and challenges they face on the security level, such as countering terrorism and organized crime.



SPA also reported that he highlighted the achievements of the GCC states’ joint security cooperation, which include adopting a security pact and a counterterrorism pact and the establishment of security centers such as the GCC Criminal Information Center to Combat Drugs.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz who chaired the conclusion ceremony insisted the tactical exercise will contribute to enriching expertise and enhancing skills.



“We all stand as one against everything that threatens the security and stability of Arab Gulf countries, and we [totally] reject [jeopardizing] our security or subjecting the safety of individuals and facilities to any threats,” the interior minister was quoted as saying by SPA.



