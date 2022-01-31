.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arabic coffee to be renamed ‘Saudi coffee’ in Kingdom’s restaurants, coffee shops

  • Font
Lateefa al-Waalan, a Saudi woman who founded the Yatooq company and developed a machine to produce Arabic coffee, pours coffee in a cup at her factory in the capital Riyadh on December 11, 2014. (AFP)
Lateefa al-Waalan, a Saudi woman who founded the Yatooq company and developed a machine to produce Arabic coffee, pours coffee in a cup at her factory in the capital Riyadh on December 11, 2014. (AFP)

Arabic coffee to be renamed ‘Saudi coffee’ in Kingdom’s restaurants, coffee shops

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Arabic coffee will now be re-labeled “Saudi coffee” in all restaurants and coffee shops in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, and it falls within the context of the two ministries’ coordination to fulfil the objectives of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative that celebrates the nation’s coffee culture.

The Ministry of Culture designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” in December to strengthen Saudi identity and highlight the Kingdom’s traditions.

The initiative is supported by the Quality of Life Program, an element of Saudi Vision 2030 that aims to celebrate the country’s coffee via a range of schemes, events and competitions, which the Ministry of Culture and the Culinary Arts Commission will plan this year in partnership with government and private sector establishments, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, roasters and others involved in coffee-related activities, according to SPA.

Read more:

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates ‘Saudi Day’ with Royal Saudi Air Forces display, fireworks

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches Jeddah Central Project

Saudi unveils plans for Diriyah Square, which will host more than 450 global brands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More