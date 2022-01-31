Arabic coffee to be renamed ‘Saudi coffee’ in Kingdom’s restaurants, coffee shops
Arabic coffee will now be re-labeled “Saudi coffee” in all restaurants and coffee shops in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.
The decision was announced by the Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, and it falls within the context of the two ministries’ coordination to fulfil the objectives of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiative that celebrates the nation’s coffee culture.
The Ministry of Culture designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” in December to strengthen Saudi identity and highlight the Kingdom’s traditions.
The initiative is supported by the Quality of Life Program, an element of Saudi Vision 2030 that aims to celebrate the country’s coffee via a range of schemes, events and competitions, which the Ministry of Culture and the Culinary Arts Commission will plan this year in partnership with government and private sector establishments, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, roasters and others involved in coffee-related activities, according to SPA.
