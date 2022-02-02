Abu Dhabi Crown Prince hosts Saudi interior minister to discuss security, boost ties

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud at Qasr al-Bahr in the UAE capital city.

During the Abu Dhabi meeting, the duo discussed the “strong fraternal ties between their countries and ways to enhance them in all fields towards serving their mutual interests,” and existing security cooperation, according to Emirati state media WAM and the Saudi Press Agency.

The two are mutually supportive of one another against Iran-backed Houthi attacks on either country.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are a part of the Arab Coalition that seeks to bring stability to the Houthi-caused conflict areas in Yemen.

Joint training of military wings, like the ‘One Destiny/1’ in November 2021 are routine between the two nations.

The meeting was reportedly attended by a suite of officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in al-Dhafra Region, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Saudi Ambassador to the UAE Turki bin Abdullah Aldakhil, among others.

